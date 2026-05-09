BJP hits back at Kejriwal over Aurangzeb remark on Modi, ED raids in Punjab

At the press conference, Kejriwal slammed Modi over the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raids against Arora on Saturday, alleging misuse of the federal agency to scare AAP leaders into joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Hitting back at him, BJP spokesperson R P Singh said corruption allegations against AAP leaders are not baseless and claimed that it is Kejriwal, and not Modi, who is carrying out "Aurangzeb-like" actions in Punjab.

"While the Punjab Police is not taking action against killings, the drug mafia or the sand mafia in the state, it is being used to target political opponents," Singh told PTI Videos.

He alleged that the Punjab Police was sent to arrest a Rajya Sabha MP who has left the AAP in a "fake case".