BJP govt's farewell Budget: SP leader Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday called the interim Budget presented by the BJP government a "farewell budget".

"The BJP government has created a shameful record by completing a decade of anti-people budgets, which will never break because now the time has come for a positive government to be formed.

"This is BJP's farewell budget," he wrote on X.

However, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the interim Budget as a "vision of viksit Bharat", which would serve as a roadmap for making India the "growth engine of the world".

In a tweet on X, Adityanath hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paving the way for making India a five-trillion-dollar economy and thanked Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Budget.

Governor Anandiben Patel said the Budget would give pace to the country's progress. She said the Budget represents the aspirations of the country.

According to a statement issued by the Raj Bhawan, the governor said the Budget would pave the way for establishing "Ram rajya", which focuses on progress of the poor, women, youths and farmers.

She said the Budget would pave the way for making the country "Atma Nirbhar" (self-dependent).