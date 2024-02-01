"BJP govt based on its stupendous work will be blessed again by people with resounding mandate": Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the Interim Budget 2024 and expressed hope that the good policies and the work done by the Central government will help the BJP return to power for the third consecutive time in a row.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Union Finance Minister in her budget speech said, "Our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present and hope and confidence for a bright future. We expect that our government based on its stupendous work will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate."

She further stated that the government has assisted 25 crore people to come out of multidimensional poverty in the last 10 years. "In the second term, our government strengthened its vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas," the Finance Minister said.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Interim Budget 2024, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.PM Modi chaired the cabinet meeting ahead of the Interim Budget presentation in Parliament.

This is the sixth Budget presented by the Finance Minister and last in the second term of the Modi government. The interim budget will take care of the financial needs of the intervening period until a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls. A full budget will be presented by the new government .

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Sitharaman equalled the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who as finance minister, presented five annual budgets and one interim budget between 1959 and 1964.