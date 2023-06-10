'BJP fulfils promises, we abolished Article 370, grand Ram temple being built'

ROHTAS: Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that today the whole world is looking towards India as its position has strengthened manifold.

Defence Minister Singh was interacting with intellectuals at Gopal Narayan Singh University Rohtas, Bihar where he said, "BJP fulfils promises, we abolished Article 370 and the grand Ram temple is now being built. Hum rajniti sirf sarkar banane ke liye nahi balki samaj banane ke liye karte hai. (We don't do politics for forming a government but for the welfare of the society)."

He said that water has reached around 12 crore homes in the country through taps.

"Today, water has reached around 12 crore homes in the country through taps. In the year 2014, there was no electricity in about 18,000 villages. Today electricity has reached every house," said Rajnath Singh.

He further added that India's economic growth is tremendous and is progressing very fast.

"Now India's economic growth is tremendous. Today, India is progressing very fast. India has joined the top 5 economies of the world. Morgan Stanley has said that India will be counted among the top 3 economies of the world by 2027," said Singh.

He further shed light that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a system where every hundred paise is reaching the bank account of the people.

"Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had said that I send 100 paise, but only 15 paise reaches the bottom. Our Prime Minister has given such a system that every hundred paise is reaching the bank account of the people," said Rajnath Singh.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of evacuating Indian students safely during the war between Russia and Ukraine. He talked to the President of Russia, Ukraine and America and the war stopped so that the Indian children were evacuated safely," he added.

Referring to the defence production in the country, he highlighted that it has crossed one lakh crore and the exports have reached a record level of Rs 16,000 crores. "Today the defence production in the country has crossed one lakh crore. Earlier defence exports were less than one thousand crores, today the exports have reached a record level of Rs 16000 crores.

Defence exports are targeted to reach 35000 crores in the coming years," said Singh.

"Positive indigenization lists of 411 items have been issued by the Armed Forces and 4,666 items by Defense PSUs. These will be made in India and by Indian hands only," he added.

He further said that a maximum number of digital transactions are taking place in India.

"Today, the maximum number of digital transactions are taking place in India. Earlier people used to say that digital transactions are not possible in a country like India. Today a large number of digital transactions are taking place in Bihar as well," he said.

The defence minister said that Birsa Munda has been given the honour which was not given earlier.

"For the first time in the country, Birsa Munda has been given that honour, which was not given earlier. Tribal Pride Day is being celebrated in his honour today," said Singh.