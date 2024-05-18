BJP, Delhi Police knows Maliwal's case is "weak"; Bibhav Kumar arrested minutes after bail hearing started: AAP

NEW DELHI: Terming the whole Swati Maliwal assault case as "fake", Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested because the Bharatiya Janata Party and Delhi Police are aware that the case is "weak". She further said that when the Delhi court was about to dictate its order for Bibhav Kumar's bail plea, he was arrested and his petition was termed 'infructuous'.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Atishi said, "Today, police took CM Arvind Kerjiwal's PA Bibhav Kumar for questioning in the fake case filed by Swati Maliwal. Right from the morning, the news started running that Arvind Kejriwal's PA has been arrested...all this has completely exposed BJP's conspiracy, that their intention is to disturb the party and its campaign and arrest Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar."

The Delhi Minister said that the hearing for Bibhav Kumar's bail plea started at 3:55 pm, and just 20 minutes later he was arrested by the Delhi Police. "The hearing started at 3:55 pm. As soon as Bibhav Kumar's lawyers started putting forth the arguments, the BJP and Delhi Police came to know that their case was completely fake, and the verdict wouldn't be in their favour. Because of this, just 20 minutes after the hearing started, Civil Lines police station arrested Bibhav Kumar," she said.

Atishi said that the two purported videos of Maliwal that have surfaced make clear that "no assault took place" against the former Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief. She was apparently referring to the two videos -- one inside Kejriwal's residence purportedly showing Maliwal, Bibhav Kumar and other security personnel. The second outside Kejriwal's residence shows Maliwal going out.

"BJP and its Delhi Police know that this case is fake. The two videos that came out in the last two days make everything clear, that no assault was made against her (Swati Maliwal). That's why they didn't even let the hearing of anticipatory bail complete," the AAP leader said. "When the Court was about to dictate its order at 4:45 PM, the Delhi Police counsel through VC said that this is no longer the need of anticipatory bail. It has become infructuous because Bibhav Kumar has been arrested. BJP and its Delhi Police have shown to the country, that even they know their case is weak, and if the hearing takes place, Bibhav Kumar will come out on bail," she added.

She further reiterated Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that all party leaders and ministers will reach BJP headquarters tomorrow to get "arrested". "Today, Arvind Kejriwal has challenged PM Modi that instead of arresting one leader and the other on false charges, arrest every leader of Aam Aadmi Party. Tomorrow at 12 pm, under Kejriwal's leadership, every party leader, minister and MLA will go to BJP headquarters to give their arrest," Atishi further said.

Bibhav Kumar has been detained by the Delhi Police. The former aide of the AAP supremo, meanwhile, emailed Delhi Police stating that he was ready to cooperate in the ongoing probe into Maliwal's assault claim while adding that they should also take cognisance of his complaint. Bibhav, on Friday, lodged a counter-complaint with the police accusing Maliwal of gaining 'unauthorised entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and 'verbally abusing' him.In his complaint, Kejriwal's former PA charged Maliwal with unauthorised entry, verbal abuse, and threats while also claiming the BJP's involvement in the matter.

Maliwal in her complaint has alleged that Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar "slapped" her "atleast seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area."

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Saturday claimed that Swati Maliwal filed the assault FIR against Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the behest of the ruling BJP. The AAP leader said that the former DCW chief was being used as a 'pawn' and was made to 'hatch this conspiracy' using an old Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case as leverage. Notably, the Vigilance Department had last month terminated the service of Bibhav Kumar, personal assistant (PA) to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, over a pending criminal case.