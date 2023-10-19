BJP declares star campaigners' list for phase 1 of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tops the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) list of 40-star campaigners for the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in November.

The list also figures party national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Mansukh Mandaviya, Darmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, Anurag Thakur, and Jyotiraditya Scindia too are in the list of star campaigners.

Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases- November 7 and November 17. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 10 released its second list of candidates for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly polls, fielding former chief minister Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon constituency.

Moreover, the Congress has so far released 83 candidates' list with the party saying that the remaining list of seven candidates to be announced soon.

Earlier in the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress witnessed a landslide victory winning 68 seats out of 90 of those against the then ruling-BJP, which acquired 15 seats. The BJP aims to wrest power from the Congress-ruled state which is expected to set the tone for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.