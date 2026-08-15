BJP claims Sonia 'objected' to full version of Vande Mataram at event, Congress denies charge

The Congress asserted that there was no attempt to stop the singing of the full version of the national song and Gandhi was only asking for a chair for party chief Mallikarjun Kharge as he was standing for a while.

Sharing video footage of the Congress's event on X, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh said, "Mother, son and national president (of the Congress) seem to be upset by the rendering of full Vande Mataram."

Certain mindsets never change from pre 1947 to post 1947, the senior BJP leader added.