BJP claims Parliament security breach linked to Congress

NEW DELHI: Even as the investigation into the Parliament security breach continues with the arrest of four intruders, the incident has become a focal point of a political face-off. On Thursday Bhartiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya claimed that Parliament security breach is inextricably linked to the Congress-Communist axis, even as the INDIA alliance pushed for action against BJP MP Pratap Simha.

"As details emerge, it is getting obvious that DNA of those, who breached Parliament security, is inextricably linked to the Congress-Communist axis. The kinds who were part of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and active participants in the orchestrated protests seen in the past..." Amit Malviya Posted on X.

Meanwhile, INDIA parties demanded a detailed statement by the Home Minister in both Houses of Parliament and strict action against BJP MP Pratap Simha, who provided visitor passes to the intruders.

"The INDIA parties are demanding: 1. a detailed statement by the Home Minister in both Houses, followed by a discussion on the very serious and shocking security breach witnessed in the Lok Sabha yesterday. 2. Strict action against the BJP MP Pratap Simha, who provided the visitor passes to the intruders. The Modi government's refusal to accept these perfectly legitimate and reasonable demands has led to the adjournment of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha today morning." Congress MP Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, "This is a very serious issue...You cannot brush this issue as some sort of protest by some exuberant youth...The canisters fortunately had only inert gas but could have had poisonous gas...

" Meanwhile, The Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight security personnel for security lapses in the Parliament security breach incident, sources said on Thursday. The suspended security personnel are identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh Anil, Pardeep, Vimitt and Narender.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday was adjourned till 2 pm after the opposition members created a ruckus inside the Lower House over Wednesday's Parliament security breach incident.

Opposition members raised the slogans demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said "All of us are concerned" about what happened in the House yesterday.

"The security of the House is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. I talked to you yesterday and will talk again. The responsibility (of Parliament) is of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Govt cannot interfere in the business of secretariat," the Speaker said.