BJP chief Nadda to embark on day-long visit to Jaipur on Saturday

JAIPUR: BJP national president JP Nadda will be on a day-long visit to poll-bound Rajasthan's capital Jaipur on Friday, sources said.

The BJP chief will chair the core committee meeting and also meet party leaders individually, they added.

On July 16, the BJP chief visited Jaipur and kicked off the party's new campaign 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' at Bilwa near Jaipur.

During his visit, Nadda also released a 'theme video' while inaugurating the campaign, in which crimes against women, Kanhaiyalal's murder in Udaipur, communal riots, and other issues were highlighted. This campaign is aimed at reaching out to two crore people of the State.

Earlier, on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi visited the Congress-ruled state. During his visit, he laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation's various development projects in the Sikar district.

The projects include the opening of more than 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs), launching Urea Gold — a new variety of Urea coated with Sulphur, onboarding 1600 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), releasing the 14th installment amount of about Rs 17,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) to 8.5 crore beneficiaries, inaugurating 5 new medical colleges at Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar, and Sri Ganganagar, laying the foundation stone for 7 medical colleges at Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer, and Tonk, and inaugurating 6 Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in districts of Udaipur, Banswara, Partapgarh and Dungarpur and Kendriya Vidyalaya Tivri, Jodhpur. PM Modi also attacked the Ashok Gehlot government over the exam paper leak incidents, alleging that they were tantamount to playing with the futures of the state's youth.

Addressing a rally in Sikar, PM Modi said the central government was working for the progress and welfare of the country's youth. “What is happening in Rajasthan? The future of the state's youth is being toyed with.

A paper leak industry is being run in the state. The youth of the state are capable but the government here is ruining their futures." Prime Minister Modi accused the state government of corruption and being complicit in the leaking of examination papers.

"The Congress has run a market of lies in Rajasthan in the name of running the government. The latest product from that market is a 'red diary'. It is being said the Congress's misdeeds are listed in this diary," PM Modi said.

Also launching a scathing attack on Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.), he said Mahatma Gandhi gave the slogan of Quit India, but it was now time for corruption and appeasement to quit India.

"Using the name INDIA as cover, they want to hide their old deeds, during the UPA years. Had they really cared about India, would they have asked foreigners to interfere in the country's affairs?"

"Just as Mahatma Gandhi had coined the Quit India slogan, the slogan today should be Bhrashtachar (Corruption) Quit India, Parivarwad Quit India, Tushtikaran (Appeasement) Quit India. Quit India will save the country and help our nation develop," he added.

PM Modi said a top Congress leader had coined the slogan "Indira is India, India is Indira" but the people had given a fitting reply to the Congress. "They had once given the slogan, 'Indira is India, India is Indira'. As a direct consequence of that slogan, the Congress was decimated by the people. But these arrogant leaders have done it again (by christening the alliance I.N.D.I.A)," PM Modi added.

"Congress has become a directionless party. The Congress and their allies have changed their names just like fraud companies do to stay afloat. They have changed their name so that they can remove the stain of being weak-kneed to terrorism," he added.

