BJP celebrates Advani's 100th birthday with puja, havan; leaders laud his role in Indian politics

The event, coinciding with Diwali, was organised to commemorate Advani’s life, dedication to the nation, organisational contributions and long public career, the BJP said.

Several party leaders, including Advani’s daughter Pratibha Advani and BJP president Nitin Nabin, attended the event.

The puja and havan were followed by the screening of a 20-minute video highlighting key speeches and episodes from Advani’s life. Presentations featuring addresses by senior leaders reflecting on his contributions and significant moments in his political journey were also held.

In an authored article, Modi said two qualities that set the BJP patriarch apart were his ideological clarity and intellectual sharpness, besides his ability to expose what he described as the pseudo-secularism propounded by a large section of the Indian polity.