BJP candidate Naveen Jindal files nomination from Kurukshetra

KURUKSHETRA: BJP candidate from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal filed his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday.

After filing his nomination, Jindal said, "We will develop all areas. I am getting people's support and love. People have faith in PM Modi's leadership and BJP. The Haryana government has done a lot of developmental work in the last nine and a half years and people have faith in BJP."

"We will open Kaushal Vidya Kendra to impart skill training to 10,000 students every year. Further, efforts will be made to tie up with Japan, Australia, Germany, and European countries to provide certified training to them," he said.

In a post on X, Naveen Jindal said, "Taking the blessings of God, religious guru, family and the people, I filed my nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Dharambhoomi Kurukshetra along with our Chief Minister Naib Saini today. My heartfelt gratitude to all of you for coming in large numbers and supporting me. BJP will win, Kurukshetra will win."

In Haryana, the Congress and the AAP will fight in alliance, with the Congress contesting nine Lok Sabha constituencies while one seat from Kurukshetra has been given to the AAP.

Notably, Jindal represented the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency from 2004-2014 when he was in Congress.

However, he lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Raj Kumar Saini in the 2014 national elections and was not fielded by the Congress in 2019. The former Congress leader Naveen Jindal had joined the ruling BJP recently.

Lok Sabha elections in the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana will be held in a single phase on May 25. The counting of votes will be on June 4.

In the 2019 Indian general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the dominant force in Haryana, securing a landslide victory by winning all 10 parliamentary seats.