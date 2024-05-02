BJP candidate from West Delhi Kamaljeet Sehrawat holds roadshow ahead of filing her nomination

NEW DELHI: BJP candidate from West Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat held a roadshow before filing her nomination on Thursday. She said voters will not have any sympathy for jailed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as he is an accused in the excise policy money laundering case.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, "I thank the top leaders of my party and seek the blessings of the people of West Delhi. The party workers of AAP must be feeling cheated today. The one who used to speak against nepotism, people from his family coming out for the roadshows. Don't they have any other leader or ministers in that party?"

She said that there was no sympathy wave for the AAP in Delhi.

"He has not gone to jail for being patriotic. There was evidence against him so he went to jail," she added.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva and other party leaders are also present.

INDIA bloc has fielded AAP leader Mahabal Mishra from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Delhi, on all seven seats, is going to polls in the 6th phase on May 25.

The seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the capital are New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North West and North East Delhi.

The nominations will be scrutinised on May 7 and nominations can be withdrawn till May 9. Votes will be counted on June 4.