BJP backs Jharkhand student protest, slams opposition for 'double standards'

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his party's "double standards" on the ongoing student protest in Jharkhand, saying those who tried to "politically hijack" the students' agitation in Delhi are now silent on the stir in the state.
The remarks came after thousands of job aspirants, protesting alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, began their march to the state assembly on Monday morning.
JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for nine days over the issue, joined the march in an ambulance despite losing 10.5 kg. He was seen carrying a portrait of former chief minister Shibu Soren.
Speaking to reporters in Parliament House complex, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said, "Those who were trying till the end to politically hijack the students' movement in Delhi, who were restless, sometimes sitting in buses and sometimes taking out foot marches, where are those so-called leaders now?"
He alleged that Gandhi has no time to listen to the students as Jharkhand has a government headed by a party that is an alliance partner of the Congress.
"Even Rahul Gandhi ji does not have time to listen to them now because the government is yours in Jharkhand. This is a double standard. There was restlessness in Delhi, but there is not even a word to say there," he said.
"Now they do not have any such bus in which they can go to Rajghat, stage a protest and say a few words," Chugh said.
The Rajya Sabha MP said the students' demands should be fulfilled and those doing politics over their agitation should now come forward.
"My appeal is that students should be heard, understood and their demands should be fulfilled. I appeal to everyone that protest is our right and Satyagraha is our strength, but under no circumstances should we take the law into our own hands," he said.
Armed with the tricolour and placards, the demonstrators raised slogans in support of their demands as their protest entered its 17th day.
The march began from outside the old assembly complex in Dhurwa and the demonstrators aim to reach the new Vidhan Sabha building.