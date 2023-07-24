BJP attacks Gehlot on ‘red diary’ mentioned by Rajendra Gudha

NEW DELHI: Stepping up its attack on the Congress-led government in Rajasthan, the BJP on Monday asked why there is so much “nervousness’’ among Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his government about the “red diary’’ mentioned by former Minister Rajendra Gudha.

“Yesterday, Rajendra Gudha, who was removed as a minister (after he questioned the Gehlot government over women's security in Rajasthan), mentioned about a ‘red diary’. The entire Rajasthan wants to know the mystery behind the red diary. Why is there so much nervousness among Ashok Gehlot and his government about the red diary,” asked Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

The BJP leader said, “The day the secret of this red diary will be disclosed, there will be uproar in Rajasthan. The political existence of many people will end forever.”

Taking a swipe at the Gehlot government, Shekhawat added, “Gudha ji has mentioned only diary. If proper investigation is done, then the diary of the paper leak will come out which will be of blue colour. Many diaries will be there of different colours in which scams worth thousands of crores will be buried."

The BJP has been accusing the Congress government of corruption besides questioning it on the law and order situation in Rajasthan.

The party said the government has failed on all fronts. On Monday morning, BJP MPs staged a protest against the Gehlot government in Rajasthan, alleging atrocities against Dalits and women in the state. The MPs, who gathered in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue holding placards in the Parliament premises, shouted slogans against the Gehlot government.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held later this year. It is likely that “corruption and law and order” would be among the major issues of the BJP in the upcoming polls to take on the Gehlot government.