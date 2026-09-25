BJP attack on Congress over EC row is 'stale, weak story', says Priyanka Gandhi

WAYANAD: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday termed the BJP's attack on her party over the Election Commission row a "stale and weak story", alleging that there were "facts and evidence" to support the Congress' claims.
Responding to reporters' queries here, she said that the entire country had seen what had happened, referring to facts put forward by her brother, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at various press conferences over SIR of electoral rolls.
"I'm sorry, that's a very stale and weak story. There are facts, there is evidence. It is there for the whole country to see. My brother has shown it in many different press conferences, he has put the evidence forward," she said.
Priyanka alleged that 13 crore voter names had been deleted and accused the BJP of making "lame excuses".
She further alleged that if the BJP leadership was influencing the Election Commission to meddle with elections, it would amount to an "act of treason".
She questioned why the BJP was not taking ownership if it was involved in the alleged meddling and alleged that elections had been rigged for years.
Asked whether the party was planning any protests over the issue, the Wayanad MP said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) would decide on the course of action at its meeting.