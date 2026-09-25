BJP attack on Congress over EC row is 'stale, weak story', says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka alleged that 13 crore voter names had been deleted and accused the BJP of making "lame excuses".

She further alleged that if the BJP leadership was influencing the Election Commission to meddle with elections, it would amount to an "act of treason".

She questioned why the BJP was not taking ownership if it was involved in the alleged meddling and alleged that elections had been rigged for years.

Asked whether the party was planning any protests over the issue, the Wayanad MP said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) would decide on the course of action at its meeting.