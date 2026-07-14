BJP alleges AAP tried to protect Tahir Hussain, demands apology from Kejriwal

The remarks came after a Delhi court on Monday convicted Hussain and four others in the killing of Sharma, while acquitting six other accused.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Hussain's conviction is an indictment of the AAP and the Congress.

"Hussain has been convicted. Satyamev Jayate. It is the conviction of the entire AAP-Congress ecosystem, which was behind these anti-Hindu riots," Poonawalla alleged in a video statement.

He further alleged that the AAP had "sponsored" the riots and later defended Hussain by portraying him as a victim.