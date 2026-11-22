Kishor, who is also a former national vice president of the JD(U), made the remark when his views were sought on the absence of Kumar, a former chief minister of Bihar, from a function the day before when a bridge named after the latter was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Kishor said, "You should pose this question to Sanjay Jha (JD(U) working president) as to why Nitish Kumar, who had received the PM at Patna airport, was not present at the function in Vaishali district."

"The fact is that the JD(U) is being run by BJP agents who are paving the way for the party's merger (with the saffron outfit). To this end, they are ensuring that Nitish Kumar is kept away from the public eye," the Bankipur MLA alleged.

However, NDA sources sought to rubbish the allegation with the claim that Kumar, who stepped down in April, was not invited to the programme as he no longer held a constitutional post and it was a government function.

They also pointed out that several JD(U) leaders, including Kumar's son Nishant, who is a minister, and Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Choudhary, were present at the function.

However, a senior RJD leader, who did not wish to be named, cited the presence of leaders like Sanjay Jha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha, both of whom were "Rajya Sabha MPs, just like Nitish Kumar", to rubbish the ruling NDA's contention.