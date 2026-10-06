BJD to join opposition protest march in Delhi demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Parliamentary Party leader in the Rajya Sabha Manas Mangaraj said the decision was taken at the direction of party president Naveen Patnaik.

"As directed by our party president Patnaik, oor MPs will participate in the protest march," Mangaraj said.

He said the BJD has been demanding Kumar’s resignation over his alleged role in the SIR exercise.

MPs of the INDIA bloc will march from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters to demand Kumar's resignation amid allegations of irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

Leaders of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, respectively, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav are expected to join the march.