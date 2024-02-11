BJD MP Ramesh Majhi injured in road accident in Odisha's Nabarangpur

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janata Dal MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi was injured in road accident in Odisha's Nabarangpur district.

The accident took place at Dargaguda when Majhi, the Nabarangpur MP, along with his driver and PSO (personal security officer) were returning home at Umerkote from Raipur. The vehicle was damaged in the mishap in the early hours of Sunday. However, the MP said he only got a scratch mark on his body.

"I, my PSO, and my driver were returning home from Raipur by a vehicle. Around 1.30 am, suddenly the vehicle skidded off the road and descended into a roadside bush. However, neither of us was seriously injured in the accident", Majhi told PTI.

The accident may be because the driver dozed off or tyre burst, he said, adding, "I was busy on the phone when the accident took place".

"After getting a tetanus injection, I was discharged from the hospital. We all are now doing fine", the MP said.