BJD holds legislature party meeting to decide on strategies ahead of assembly session

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the assembly session starting on July 22, the opposition BJD asked its legislators to fight for the rights of people in an effective manner.



Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik presided over the BJD's legislature party meeting here on Saturday.

Noting that the people of Odisha have given the BJD a new role as the opposition party, Patnaik discussed the strategies to be adopted in the House.

All the 51 BJD MLAs attended the meeting.

The issues, which would be raised by the BJD legislators, included the prevailing price rise of essential items, alleged mismanagement during Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, law and order situation, "assault" on a government servant at the Puri Raj Bhavan and the communal riot in Balasore.

Patnaik instructed the party MLAs to ensure 100 per cent attendance in the House.

He advised BJD legislators to work to safeguard the interest of the state and its 4.5 crore people.

BJD chief whip Pramila Mallik and deputy chief whip Pratap Keshari Deb told reporters after the meeting that the party president discussed different issues to be raised during the upcoming assembly session.