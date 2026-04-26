BJD, Cong call Odisha govt's special assembly session on women's bill 'drama'

The state's ruling BJP, on the other hand, accused the opposition parties of blocking the means to implement the women's quota in the legislature.

The special session of the assembly in the BJP-ruled state was convened days after a Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 was defeated in the Lower House of Parliament.

Several opposition parties, such as the Congress, have voted against the bill.