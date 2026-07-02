Not true: WhatsApp says claims of people reserving popular, well-known usernames false

The rebuttal came as part of a set of FAQs released by the Meta-owned messaging platform around its contentious username feature - which is under fire over impersonation and fraud concerns.

"A few more things to keep in mind...People are making false claims about reserving popular or well-known usernames - this isn't true, only the legitimate account owners are able to reserve well-known public-figure names," WhatsApp said in the FAQs.

On Wednesday, the Centre issued a notice to Meta over the planned feature on WhatsApp, citing concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks. It directed the platform to pause the feature until consultations on the issue are completed "to the satisfaction of the Government".