Gujarat tops Niti Aayog's Investment Friendliness Index, Lakshadweep worst performer

Gujarat leads the ranking, with an overall score of 56.6. The state’s score is driven by its strong performance across infrastructure, business climate, financial health, regulatory ease and government policy pillars, with areas of improvement in the resources, institutional environment and environment resilience pillars.

The report pointed out that Gujarat’s high rank in infrastructure is on account of its efficient port operations and power sector, driven by competitive industrial and commercial power costs and well-contained transmission and distribution (T&D) losses.

Maharashtra records an overall score of 53.7, ranking second in both the large state category and at the pan-India level.