Indian tanker clears Hormuz as two vessels turn back after firing

In contrast, very large crude carrier Samnar Herad and bulk carrier Jag Arnav reported a firing incident while transiting the strait in the past 24 hours and returned to the Persian Gulf.

No injuries were reported among the crew.

MarineTraffic data showed oil tankers Desh Vaibhav and Desh Vibhor also reversing course near the chokepoint, taking the number of India-flagged ships in the Persian Gulf to 14.

India's foreign secretary summoned Iran's ambassador in New Delhi to convey "deep concern" over the incident and underscored the importance of ensuring the safety of merchant shipping and mariners.