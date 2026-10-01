ATF prices increased by around Rs 16 from Rs 121 per litre to Rs 137 per litre

ATF prices were increased to Rs 137 per litre from Rs 121 for domestic airlines, according to the oil companies.

The latest revision comes after ATF prices were raised by Rs 6.28 per litre, or 5.46 per cent, in September, following a Rs 5 per litre increase in August. ATF accounts for up to 40 per cent of operating costs for airlines, making fuel prices a key cost factor for carriers.

Alongside, commercial LPG rates were hiked by Rs 62.59 per 19-kg cylinder.

Commercial LPG prices were raised by Rs 9.50 per 19-kg cylinder in September, following two consecutive monthly reductions of Rs 192 in August and Rs 183.50 in July. The cuts came after commercial LPG prices had surged to a record high in June amid disruptions to global energy supplies and elevated international prices.

Commercial LPG prices had risen by Rs 1,373 per 19-kg cylinder between February and June, from Rs 1,740.50 to Rs 3,113.50, before falling in July and August.