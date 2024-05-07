Bit by sliding economy, Maldives pleads for return of Indian tourists

DUBAI: With the number of Indian tourists visiting the Maldives dwindling amidst strained bilateral ties, the archipelago nation’s tourism minister on Monday urged Indians to contribute to the country’s economy which is dependent on tourism.

Emphasizing the historical relations between his country and India, Maldivian Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal said: “We have a history. Our newly elected government also wants to work together (with India). We always promote peace and a friendly environment. Our people and the government will give a warm welcome to Indian arrivals. As the Tourism Minister, I want to tell Indians to please be a part of Maldives’ tourism. Our economy depends on tourism,” he said.

A full-blown backlash was directed at the Maldives following derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media by three Maldivian officials after Modi posted photos and video of the pristine Lakshadweep Islands on India’s west coast on January 6 on his X handle.

Scores of Indians, including multiple celebrities, cancelled their reservations and dropped plans to visit Maldives. The tourism arrival statistics reflected how from being a top visitor country, India’s position went down from topmost to sixth position after January.

According to a report, the number of tourist arrivals from India declined by 42 per cent in the first four months of this year compared to the first four months of last year.