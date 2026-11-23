On September 30, 2025, FSSAI collected six samples from the Goa facility. Initial testing found that five samples met all applicable standards. "The sixth recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre."

Following Bisleri's appeal dated November 22, 2025, FSSAI sent that sample to a referral laboratory for retesting.

"The referral laboratory found bromate of the sample within the prescribed limit and separately flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample," Bisleri said.

The difference between the two results raised questions.

Then, Bisleri sent the sample for testing independently at an FSSAI-approved laboratory.