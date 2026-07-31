Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, passed in LS amid protests over police crackdown

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed displeasure over the lack of participation by the Opposition in the debate, saying the government wanted a discussion on the "important bill." "It is unfortunate. Please do not repeat this in the future. People who sent you to Parliament will seek answers from you," he said.

Saikia said it was "unfortunate" that the bill had to be passed without cooperation.

During the proceedings, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, who chairs the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, was granted an extension for the panel's report till the first day of the last week of the Winter Session.