Birth centenary tribute | Ashok Singhal: A visionary monk, committed to nation-building

Starting September 27, we mark his birth centenary to celebrate an outstanding personality who brought together spiritual pursuit, cultural awakening and decades of dedicated organisational work.

It is a privilege that I had innumerable opportunities to interact with Ashok Ji and receive his affection. One of the earliest instances dates back to 1981, when I was a young Karyakarta carrying out the organisational duties assigned to me. Over several decades, I saw him work day and night. My own experience with him in the aftermath of the 2001 Kutch earthquake was unforgettable.

This spirit of compassion and care for others is something that came to Ashok Ji very early in his life. He hailed from a very illustrious and prosperous family. His father, Shri Mahavir Ji, was a distinguished administrator. One of his brothers, Shri BP Singhal Ji, went on to become a police officer and later a Member of Parliament. Another brother, Shri VP Singhal Ji, was the Chief Secretary of Tripura when the state was just formed. But from a young age, Ashok Ji was attracted to something else altogether…the revival of Bharat and bringing glory to Maa Bharti’s children. Growing up in Prayagraj, Ashok Ji would sit for hours on the banks of the Sangam. The river naturally interested him, but so did the people who came, such as saints, seers and devotees. It nurtured an understanding of India’s cultural ethos and strengthened his intention to do something for society. This desire to live for others drew him to the RSS. He embraced every responsibility that came his way with enthusiasm, discipline and a sense of duty.