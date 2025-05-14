Bird flu scare in UP: Two more zoos shut, surveillance stepped up in poultry farms

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the closure of zoos in Lucknow and Kanpur for a week, a day after similar precautionary measures were taken in Gorakhpur and Etawah, following the detection of bird flu in a tigress that died at the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoo in Gorakhpur, officials said Wednesday.

Forest Minister Arun Kumar Saxena said surveillance has been intensified not just in zoos, but also in poultry farms across the state.

The zoo shutdown -- effective from May 14 to May 20 -- was ordered by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Anuradha Vemuri, in line with directives issued during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

The decision aims to prevent any possible transmission of the virus and to enhance surveillance across zoos and poultry farms.

Chief Minister Adityanath stressed the need for urgent and coordinated action across departments.

"The safety of animals and birds in zoos, bird sanctuaries, wetlands, cow shelters and national parks must be the topmost priority. All officials must act promptly and as per the guidelines of the central and state governments," he said.

He instructed that all zoo premises should be regularly sanitised, animals must have frequent health checks and food and water sources for animals should be thoroughly tested.

The forest and health departments remain on high alert, with zoo and safari staff instructed to use protective gear including masks, gloves and PPE kits while on duty.

All animals across the facilities are being monitored closely for symptoms and enhanced sanitation and infection control protocols have been put in place.

Forest Minister Saxena confirmed that bird flu was detected in the tigress that died in Gorakhpur.

"Lab reports have confirmed bird flu in the tigress. As a result, surveillance has been intensified not just in zoos, but also in poultry farms across the state. Staff have been directed to follow strict biosecurity measures," Saxena said.

The zoos closed under the order include Gorakhpur Zoo, Etawah Lion Safari, Lucknow Zoo and Kanpur Zoo.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Zoo Director Aditi Singh said that while no case of bird flu has been reported at the capital's zoo, the facility has been closed as a preventive measure.

"All animals are under close observation. A decision on reopening will be taken after reviewing the situation at the end of the week," she said.

Bird flu, or avian influenza, is a contagious viral disease that primarily affects birds, but in rare instances, can spread to mammals and even humans if the virus mutates. It is generally transmitted through contact with infected birds or contaminated surfaces.

While human infections are uncommon, they can be serious. Health officials have advised citizens to report any dead or sick birds to authorities and maintain hygiene while handling pet or domestic birds.

The state government has appealed to the public to refrain from spreading rumours and rely only on verified information.