Biodiversity boost: Tiger travels over 400 km in Maharashtra

Wildlife experts view the big cat's extensive journey spanning hundreds of kilometres from Vidarbha to the hilly regions of Marathwada as a positive indicator of ecological health and biodiversity.

The tiger has been exploring territories across five central Maharashtra districts Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Solapur, and Ahilyanagar over the past two years in search of a permanent habitat.

It was sighted in Beed's Ashti hilly region on December 10, 2025, and July 27, 2026. Following a cattle kill in Brahmagaon on August 13, the forest department installed camera traps, capturing its movement on August 20.

After nearly 10 days of missing activity, the tiger was traced again near Yeswandi in Vashi tehsil of Dharashiv district on August 29, Ashti range forest officer Amol Munde said on Monday.