Biodiversity boost: Tiger travels over 400 km in Maharashtra

BEED: A young tiger from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal, recently captured on camera traps in the hilly terrain of Maharashtra’s Beed district over 400 km away, has now moved to neighbouring Dharashiv district, officials said.
Wildlife experts view the big cat's extensive journey spanning hundreds of kilometres from Vidarbha to the hilly regions of Marathwada as a positive indicator of ecological health and biodiversity.
The tiger has been exploring territories across five central Maharashtra districts Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Solapur, and Ahilyanagar over the past two years in search of a permanent habitat.
It was sighted in Beed's Ashti hilly region on December 10, 2025, and July 27, 2026. Following a cattle kill in Brahmagaon on August 13, the forest department installed camera traps, capturing its movement on August 20.
After nearly 10 days of missing activity, the tiger was traced again near Yeswandi in Vashi tehsil of Dharashiv district on August 29, Ashti range forest officer Amol Munde said on Monday.
Its extended stay points to an adequate prey base alongside ample water resources, as per officials.
The movement also offers concrete proof that the natural wildlife corridor connecting Tipeshwar to the Yedshi Ramling Ghat Sanctuary in Dharashiv remains active and functional.
According to forest officials, the Yedshi region has become the central hub for the feline's expansive home range.
"The tiger is currently roaming the Terkheda-Yeswandi stretch along the Bhoom and Dharashiv borders and is likely moving towards Naldurg and Yedshi," Munde said.