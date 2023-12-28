Binoy Viswam is new Kerala CPI Secretary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Council of the CPI in Kerala on Thursday unanimously elected Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam as the new Kerala CPI Secretary following the sudden demise of Kanam Rajendran early this month.

On Saturday CPI General Secretary D Raja proposed the name of Viswam and it was cleared without a whimper of protest.

There was speculation that there could be some hiccups as a day after he was named as the Secretary incharge as per Rajendran’s wishes, veteran Kerala CPI leader and former Rajya Sabha member KE Ismail said that there was no practice of succession as far as the Communist parties were concerned.

Viswam is a former State Minister in the Cabinet of VS Achuthanandan (2006-11) and is known for his soft demeanor.

The Kerala unit of the CPI for a while has been divided between the Rajendran faction and another minority faction led by Ismail and now with Viswam elected unopposed, it remains to be seen, what would be the next move of Ismail.