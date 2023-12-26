Bills to replace criminal laws get Prez assent

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday gave assent to the three new criminal justice bills which were cleared by Parliament last week.

The three new laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act -- will replace the colonial era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, replying to a debate on Bills, had said the focus was on delivering justice rather than handing down punishment.