Billboard case: Abhishek appears before Kolkata Police for questioning

Banerjee entered the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station at around 11:30 am, he said.

The police had served two notices at the Diamond Harbour MP's Kalighat house asking him to appear before its sleuths for questioning in connection with a complaint lodged by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The KMC had alleged that police personnel and civic workers were harassed and assaulted while attempting to remove the TMC's signage from a building housing a party office on Camac Street in central Kolkata, the officer said.

The incident relates to a disturbance on August 27 over the removal of the billboard.

Police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials had faced protests from Banerjee’s supporters during the removal of the billboard bearing the TMC name and its twin-flower symbol.