Bill to recognise Amravati as sole capital of Andhra in Lok Sabha likely tomorrow

The legislation will scuttle any future bid to alter the decision of making Amravati the sole and permanent capital as was done by the state's previous government, led by YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On March 28, the state legislative assembly also passed a resolution requesting the Centre for amendment of Section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act to incorporate the name of "Amaravati" as the new capital of Andhra Pradesh.

As the first chief minister of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh between 2014 and 2019, TDP supremo Naidu had announced that Amaravati would be the capital of the state and invested extensively in its development.