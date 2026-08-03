Bill to increase Supreme Court judges passed by LS without debate; House adjourned for day

After a brief introductory remarks made by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the chair urged the members to speak on the statutory resolution but as sloganeering continued, the bill was put to vote and subsequently cleared.

Last week a bill to amend the births and deaths registration was also cleared without a debate.

After the passage of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, the House was adjourned for the day.