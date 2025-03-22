Bilaspur firing: One of the four shooters arrested

SHIMLA: One of the four shooters who opened fire on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur and his personal security officer on March 14 have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Thakur was attacked by four assailants when he was sitting in the courtyard of his wife's government residence in Bilaspur on March 14. He had sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the firing, while his personal security officer Sanjeev Kumar received multiple bullet injuries.

One of the accused, identified as Sagar, was apprehended from Najafgarh in New Delhi and was produced in a local court that remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal told PTI on Saturday.

After identification by the eye witnesses, Sagar would be questioned about the details of other shooters and the conspiracy behind the crime, Dhawal said.

The other accused are hiding in multiple places and a search is on, he added.

Earlier, the police had identified two of the four shooters -- Aman and Sagar.

Three persons, including the driver of the vehicle that dropped the shooters near Thakur's residence, have been arrested and the vehicle used in crime has been seized, the SP said.

Police have registered a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and Section 3(5) (criminal act done by multiple people) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 25 of the Arms Act in connection with the incident. A special investigation team was constituted to probe the case.

The incident had also been raised in Vidhan Sabha by the opposition BJP, following which Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the House that cops are investigating the CCTV footage, intelligent traffic management system, internet protocol detail record, call detail record, dump data and other digital evidence.

Sukhu told the House on Tuesday that police teams have been sent to the neighbouring states and strict action would be taken against the accused.