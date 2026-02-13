Biker death case: Delhi court seeks fresh status report from investigating officer

On the intervening night of February 5-6, Kamal Dhyani, a bank employee, fell into a 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in west Delhi's Janakpuri.

Judicial Magistrate First Class, Harjot Singh Aujla, who was hearing an application filed by the victim's counsel seeking a status report and monitoring of the investigation, issued a fresh order to the SHO of the Janakpuri police station.

“Fresh notice be issued to SHO, PS Janakpuri, to apprise the court about the status of investigation on the next date of hearing, i.e., February 20, at 2 pm,” the judge said.

Representing the victim, advocate Mahavir Singh Faraswan and his co-associates, advocates Aastha Chaturvedi, Pooja Sharma and Tushar Dagar, argued that there is a possibility that CCTV footage and other evidence could be tampered with, so they must be protected.