Bihar train accident: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey inspects restoration work, rescue ops

BUXAR: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Thursday inspected restoration work and rescue operations following the mishap in which the 21 coaches of Kamakhya-Bound North-East Express derailed in Bihar a day ago. Union Minister of State Choubey said, "It is a terrifying scene. I thank the locals for their support in the rescue operation... Thousands of people left all their work and rushed here to help..."

The Minister said that operations to restore the operations is on and an inquiry has begun. "As soon as I received the news, I informed all the departments from the railway ministry to the Prime Minister's Office. Rescue operations have begun and hospitals were informed to be prepared to take in the injured," Choubey said.

The minister said that the injured are under treatment at AIIMS Patna and out of danger. "We are trying to restore operations and inquiry is underway," he said. Restoration work at the railway track is underway after 21 coaches of the North-East Express train derailed at Raghunathpur station in Buxar in Bihar around 9:30 pm yesterday.

At least four persons were killed and around 70 people were injured after 21 coaches of the North-East Express train derailed near Raghunathpur station in Buxar district, an official said.

The North East Express train was going from Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi to Kamakhya in Assam when the mishap took place near Raghunathpur station of Danapur division of the East Central Railway.

Tarun Prakash, General Manager of East Central Railways (ECR) told ANI that authorities are investigating the cause of the incident. Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that evacuation and rescue operations had been completed.

"Evacuation and rescue are complete. All coaches checked. Passengers will be shifted to a special train soon for their onward journey," Vaishnaw posted on X. Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister's Office said that the government is closely monitoring the unfortunate derailment and is in touch with the district authorities in Buxar and other agencies.