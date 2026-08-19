Bihar: Tejashwi detained amid RJD's march to Lok Bhavan over police action during NEET protests

Yadav, also the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, was bundled into a police van, along with key aides like Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav, and the vehicle took them to an undisclosed location.

SSP Kartikeya K Sharma confirmed that Tejashwi Yadav was detained.

Police officers, however, were tight-lipped on the whereabouts of the leaders, whose detention left the supporters outraged, with many of them trying to clamber atop the vehicle to prevent it from moving.

The RJD’s march is aimed at demanding stern action against police personnel in various districts of the state, especially Siwan, where a constable had allegedly used an AK 47 rifle during the student protests.

The constable was suspended days after the July 25 incident and SP Pooran Kumar Jha was transferred on August 18.

"Why just a transfer? Both the DM and the SP should have been suspended," one of the RJD supporters screamed when approached by reporters before the march took off from the JP Golambar, a roundabout named after legendary socialist leader Jay Prakash Narayan.

Tejashwi Yadav, who had a day ago voiced fears of "excessive use of force" against his Lok Bhavan march, managed to breach the barricades put up at the Dak Bungalow crossing, only to be blocked by a heavy contingent of police at the Income Tax roundabout, situated close to the Patna High Court premises.

The former deputy CM and his supporters stood waving the tricolour, undeterred by water cannons that were used by the police. Some of them also carried dummies of the AK-47 rifle.

“These tactics are not going to dampen our spirits. We will make the government see reason and listen to the voice of the students.

“The government is pushing the future of students into darkness. Exam papers are getting leaked frequently,” he alleged, while being put inside a police van.

Meanwhile, SDM (Patna Sadar) Kritika urged the agitators to show respect to the national flag during the march.