Bihar teen donates part of liver to save ailing grandmother, pauses board exams

The youth, Aditya Raj, volunteered as a donor for his grandmother Sunita Devi, who had been battling liver cirrhosis for over a year -- a serious condition marked by repeated hospitalisations, accumulation of fluid in the abdomen (ascites) and increasing physical weakness.

Doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali said that as her condition progressively worsened, detailed medical evaluation confirmed that a liver transplant was the only definitive treatment option.