Bihar: RJD asks Nitish Kumar to resolve 'confusion' over ties with Mahagathbandhan

PATNA: Amid the uncertainty in the political corridors of Bihar over the possible alliance of JD(U) and the BJP as speculations are on the rise that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could cross over to the NDA again, RJD MP Manoj Jha has 'requested' CM Kumar to clear the confusion about his stand.

Speaking to the reporters here, the RJD MP said that it is up to the Bihar CM to clear the confusion regarding the alliance by this evening.

"He (Nitish Kumar) is the chief of the alliance. I request the CM (Nitish Kumar) to resolve this confusion by this evening...RJD has never done such a 'khela'..." he said.

The unity of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) appeared in jeopardy amid growing speculation that Nitish Kumar, a key figure in the bloc may exit the 28-party Opposition bloc, formed to take on the BJP-led Central government.

It all started when Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD President Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya took a swipe at RJD's ruling ally, JDU, on X posting that while the 'socialist party' (JDU) styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns, a statement which triggered cracks within the ruling alliance.

However, a few hours later, all three posts by Lalu's daughter were deleted.

If Nitish Kumar crosses over to NDA, this would be the fourth time he would be switching sides.

In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP's 78; the JD(U)'s 45' the Congress's 19, the CPI (M-L)'s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s four seats, and the AIMIM's one, plus one Independent legislator.

Amid talk of a deepening rift, the RJD and JD(U), on Thursday, held separate meetings while BJP state president Samrat Choudhary left for Delhi to hold discussions with top BJP leaders.

Giving more weight to the possible entry of Nitish Kumar into NDA, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that doors are never closed "permanently" in politics.

"In yesterday's meeting, strategies for (the upcoming) Lok Sabha elections were discussed. But as far as Nitish Kumar and JD(U) are concerned, doors are never closed permanently in politics. Now our central leadership will decide whether the door will open or not," Sushil Modi told reporters before returning to Patna.

"A change is certain. It is a matter of a short time now. In the BJP yesterday, the party has also taken a decision. Nitish ji is also ready. PM Modi also likes Nitish ji. NDA will win all 40 seats in Bihar if Nitish ji joins us....I think everything will get sorted in two days. There will be an NDA government in Bihar," BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu told ANI.

Sushil Modi was Deputy Chief Minister in the NDA government in Bihar in 2022, before Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar severed ties with the ally BJP and partnered with the RJD and the Congress again.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar on Friday arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Patna to attend Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's 'At Home' reception event in Patna.

Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader, skipped the event while RJD leader Alok Mehta, a cabinet minister was present at the event.

At the event, Kumar and former Bihar CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi greeted each other. Kumar was also seen having interactions with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijay Sinha.