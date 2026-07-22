Bihar: Police fire tear gas shells, lathicharge protesting students demanding resignation of Pradhan

"We are on the streets to bring the Modi government back to its senses. Our demand is that in the wake of the brutal suppression of the Jantar Mantar protests, not only Pradhan, but also Union Home Minister Amit Shah tender his resignation as the Delhi Police had acted upon his instructions," he told PTI Videos.

Police could not immediately confirm the number of people detained in connection with the protests here.

Protesters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued their sit-in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday, as the agitation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations entered its second month.