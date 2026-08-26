Bihar opposition condemns police action against protesting students in Patna

“The government will not engage in dialogue with students and youth fighting for transparency in the examination system and for jobs and education. Instead, it will get arrogant officials to insult them and have the police brutally lathi-charge peaceful protesters,” the RJD leader said in a statement.

Yadav alleged that the government’s “dictatorial attitude” towards students continued, and asserted that the youth of Bihar would not be intimidated by the use of force.

Bihar Pradesh Congress president Rajesh Ram also condemned the police action, describing it as “shameful and condemnable”.

He visited Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and met students injured during the police action.

Ram said students raising issues concerning their rights, education and employment should be dealt with through dialogue and sensitivity rather than “lathis and repression”.

He demanded proper treatment for the injured students, an impartial inquiry into the police action and immediate talks with the protesting BPSC aspirants to resolve their grievances.