Bihar on alert after Nepal flash flood, 1.5 lakh cusecs released from Gandak barrage at 11 pm

The barrage is situated at Valmikinagar in West Champaran, the northernmost district of the state that shares a border with Nepal.

Around 1.50 lakh cusecs of water was released from the barrage by 11 pm, the highest discharge recorded there on Wednesday. The water flow is expected to start receding now, they said.

Nearly 100 people were killed and over 750, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges, and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.

Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal told the parliament that an earthquake hit the Tibet region at 8:37 am (local time) and the flash floods were reported three minutes later, suggesting the tremors may have caused a glacial outburst which triggered the floods.