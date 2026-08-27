Bihar on alert after Nepal flash flood, 1.5 lakh cusecs released from Gandak barrage at 11 pm

PATNA: Bihar was put on high alert on Wednesday as floodwaters from Nepal entered the Gandak river and reached the Gandak Barrage, prompting authorities to open all 36 gates to control the surge, officials said.
The barrage is situated at Valmikinagar in West Champaran, the northernmost district of the state that shares a border with Nepal.
Around 1.50 lakh cusecs of water was released from the barrage by 11 pm, the highest discharge recorded there on Wednesday. The water flow is expected to start receding now, they said.
Nearly 100 people were killed and over 750, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges, and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.
Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal told the parliament that an earthquake hit the Tibet region at 8:37 am (local time) and the flash floods were reported three minutes later, suggesting the tremors may have caused a glacial outburst which triggered the floods.
As soon as the news broke, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary convened a meeting with the Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit and other top officials to review the situation.
Officials were directed to remain on high alert, take necessary measures, and maintain continuous vigil over the situation.
The highest discharge recorded this year was 2.24 lakh cusecs on July 14, 2026, while 5.625 lakh cusecs was recorded on September 28, 2024.
"The situation is expected to remain normal. Nevertheless, all teams are on alert at the barrage, along the embankments and in the control room," Water Resources Department secretary Chandrashekhar Singh told PTI.
In a post on X, Choudhary said the loss of lives due to the devastating floods in Nepal is extremely heartbreaking.
"My deepest condolences to the families of those who have passed away in this disaster. I pray to God that all Indian citizens stranded in Nepal remain safe and secure," he said.
The CM asserted that "in this hour of crisis, the Government of India and the people of India stand firmly with our brothers and sisters in Nepal. Under the guidance of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, every possible assistance is being provided in the relief and rescue operations.
Departmental officials have been directed to ensure all preparations in view of a possible emergency, maintain continuous vigilance and monitoring, stock essential materials, and ensure regular inspection of embankments. District administrations are issuing timely alerts through public address systems in sensitive areas also.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who also holds the WRD portfolio, said, "The department has taken immediate precautionary measures. All 36 gates of the Gandak Barrage at Valmikinagar have been opened, and a technical team led by a Superintending Engineer has been deployed at the barrage. Warnings have also been issued to all districts in the Gandak river basin".
Opening of 36 gates of the Gandak Barrage can facilitate the flow of the water and help control the flood situation, officials of the department said.
The water level of the Narayani river at the Devghat gauge site in Nepal stood at 4.77 metres, against a danger level of 9 metres and a warning level of 7.30 metres, they said.
Choudhary said the state needs to remain on alert throughout the night following the floods.
Appealing to the people to remain alert but not panic, the deputy CM said the chief minister was personally monitoring the situation.
There was currently no report of a rise in the water level of the Kosi river, he added.
The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet, officials said.
Amrit also held a meeting with district magistrates and senior police officials of the bordering districts, the statement said.
District authorities have been directed to complete all rescue and relief preparations and closely monitor the situation, it said.
Special vigilance has been ordered in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, besides other vulnerable districts such as Sitamarhi and Sheohar.
"Officials have been asked to monitor water levels of Gandak and other rivers, embankments, low-lying areas, bridges and other vulnerable locations and alert local communities in time. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team will be sent to Gopalganj, while another will be kept on standby in Muzaffarpur," said a statement issued by the WRD earlier in the day.
Arrangements are also being made for deployment of an NDRF team in Bettiah. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has assured additional QRT support, if required, it said.
District administrations have been directed to keep evacuation plans, boats, shelters and community kitchens ready.
The government said additional NDRF/SDRF teams, boats and other resources would be deployed as required.