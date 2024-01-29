Bihar NDA govt's first Cabinet meeting to be held today after Nitish's switch

CHENNAI: After snapping ties with the Mahagathbandhan and taking oath as Bihar CM for a record ninth time on Sunday, the first Cabinet meeting of the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar is to be held at 11 am in Patna today.

Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday, for a record ninth time on Sunday, returning to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) just 18 months after he left it, in his fifth switch in political loyalties since 2015 and snapped ties with the RJD and Congress.

Nitish cited the State of affairs being "not right" under the Mahagathbandhan alliance as his reason for quitting.

He said that he has been receiving suggestions from everywhere, including his party workers, and he listened to all of them to come to this decision.

"I have resigned as the CM today and have asked the Governor to put an end to this government. Party leaders were giving me advice. I heard what they said and have resigned. The situation was not good. So, we have broken ties," Nitish Kumar told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.

He also said that he decided to exit from the INDIA bloc as it failed expectations.

“We formed an INDIA bloc and was asking them to take necessary steps but they were not working on it. The work progress in the INDIAlliance was not according to our expectation, and hence I finally decided to exit from it,” he said.