Bihar govt to withdraw cases lodged against protesters over NEET paper leak, release those jailed

A statement to this effect was issued late in the evening by the state’s Home Department, which said that “no adverse legal action – punitive/retaliatory - shall be taken by the government against any individual participating in the protests before 6 pm on 26.07.2026”.

According to the police, altogether 694 people had been detained for enforcing the Bihar bandh called on July 25 by pro-Left students’ unions and, after letting off 339 minors, the remaining 355 were booked under relevant laws, and were facing trial before the courts concerned.

Those who were arrested by the police in connection with the unrest that began in the state on July 22, when a procession taken out by activists of AISA managed to reach the vicinity of the chief minister’s residence, include CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Sandeep Saurav – who was picked up a day prior to the bandh, and former state minister Tej Pratap Yadav – who was taken into custody on Saturday evening for trying to enforce the shutdown.