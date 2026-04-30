Bihar govt removes Sanjay Gandhi's name from Patna zoo, dairy technology institute

The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday.

The state-run zoo, named after late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, the son of ex-prime minister Indira Gandhi, is located off Bailey Road in the state capital and was opened to the public in 1973.

Spread over 153 acres, it is home to more than 800 animals of over 110 species.