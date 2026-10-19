Bihar: Four dead, four injured in separate road accidents in Patna, Lakhisarai

In Patna, two people were killed and four others injured after a speeding SUV went out of control and overturned near Mahesh Nagar on Atal Path around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

"According to witnesses, a total of six people were injured when the speeding vehicle overturned. Police reached the spot and took all six injured to the nearest hospital, where two of the victims succumbed to their injuries," Shushma Sagar, assistant superintendent of police (Law and Order-2), Patna, told reporters.

The identities of the deceased and the injured were being ascertained, she said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, police said.