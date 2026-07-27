Bihar constable suspended over purported AK-47 use during student protest

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha told PTI, "The constable, posted with the District Intelligence Unit (DIU), has been suspended with immediate effect after a video purportedly showing him using an AK-47 rifle during a student protest went viral on social media. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against him."

"No one was injured in the firing," he added.

The SP said an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances under which the constable used the AK-47 rifle during the protest.